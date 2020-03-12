Skip to Content
Fire tears through roof of home in northeast Colorado Springs

Leaf Wood Court fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a new development in the northeast side of town for a large fire at a home.

The house fire was reported at 7053 Leaf Wood Court, which is between Black Forest Road and Vollmer Road.

No injuries have been reported, but emergency dispatch traffic indicated that at least one dog may have died in the fire.

We're working on getting more details.

