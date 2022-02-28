Widefield School District 3 teacher under investigation after use of racial slur in class

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) has confirmed with 13 Investigates that one of their high school teachers is currently under investigation after using a racial slur in the classroom.

WSD3 says Mesa Ridge High School Navy JROTC instructor Brian Gauck used the N-word in multiple classes.

A spokesperson for the district says Gauck used the word as part of a classroom discussion, and it was not directed or in reference to a specific person. However, the district says the instructor has been disciplined.

"Disciplinary actions has been taken and further personnel action is pending," said District 3 spokesperson Samantha Briggs. "At the school level, the principal took immediate action once she was made aware of the situation. The instructor publicly apologized to all students in the classes."

However, one parent tells 13 Investigates it's not enough.

“They should make it clear that that type of behavior and that type of language is not tolerable," London Gibson said.

Gibson says her daughter, a Mesa Ridge High School student, felt humiliated when her instructor used the N-word during her class. Gibson wants the district to set a good example, and fire him immediately.

“She doesn’t deserve to have to go to school and feel judged based on the color of her skin. It’s unfortunate, she really loves the ROTC program. She has asked me several times to skip the class," said Gibson.

Gibson's daughter said the instructor was discussing the Super Bowl halftime show, and how white people were underrepresented. During the discussion, Gauck used the N-word.

“Not enough white people performing versus black people," said Gibson. "I have no idea what that has to do with naval science whatsoever.”

Gibson said she filed a complaint through the high school.

The district says they are continuing their investigation to see if the instructor was in violation of the district's Code of Conduct of Staff.

"The district does not condone the use of this word," WSD3 spokesperson Briggs said. "This incident does not reflect our district values or expectations, and we deeply regret the disruptive and divisive environment this has caused. The district and the school are committed to providing a safe welcoming, and culturally inclusive environment for all our students and families."

Briggs said the Mesa Ridge High School principal along with Gauck are engaging in individual conversations with both students and parents.

Gibson says she has spoken to the principal and the WSD3 superintendent but hasn't heard from Gauck. However WSD3 told 13 Investigates a meeting with the instructor and Gibson was offered, but the parent did not want to meet. The district says Gauck is cooperating and engaging in all conversations with parents.

Gibson says this is not true.