“The border is not open”: DHS Secretary addresses lifting of Title 42

"Starting tonight, people who arrive at the border without using a lawful pathway will be presumed ineligible for asylum. We are ready to humanely process and remove people without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. We have 24,000 Border Patrol Agents and Officers at the Southwest Border and have surged thousands of troops and contractors, and over a thousand asylum officers to help enforce our laws. Do not believe the lies of smugglers. The border is not open. People who do not use available lawful pathways to enter the U.S. now face tougher consequences, including a minimum five-year ban on re-entry and potential criminal prosecution. Together with our partners throughout the federal government and Western Hemisphere, we are prepared for this transition."

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- Alejandro Mayorkas is addressing the federal government's immigration enforcement efforts. He released the following statement to coincide with the lifting of Title 42, a pandemic-era CDC health policy designed to stop the flow of COVID-19 into the country.

