Border Security Expo happening in El Paso hours before lifting of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is hosting the Border Security Expo, just hours before the expected lifting of Title 42.

The expo is happening at the convention center downtown. It started Wednesday and ends Thursday.

Title 42, a health order which the CDC put in place at the beginning of the pandemic to stop the spread of COVID-19, expires at 9:59 p.m. (MT) when the federal pandemic declaration ends.

Attendees are discussing the future of the border. Several foundations aimed at supporting law enforcement officials are sponsoring the event.

"Join some of DHS’ most respected thought leaders as they interpret those two issues and share their views on what they see 'over the horizon' and how the various agencies are tailoring their acquisition offices to deliver on these visions," the expo's website states.