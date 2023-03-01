Healthy Colorado: Insomnia study links lack of sleep to greater heart attack risk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - There are many connections between sleep and your health. A new study shows how sleep impacts your heart specifically.

According to data, approximately 1 in 3 adults are not getting enough sleep or suffer from insomnia. Health experts say a lack of sleep can lead to a long list of chronic health issues. Including heart disease, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and even depression.

According to the new study, recently published in clinical cardiology, people who suffer from insomnia were 69% more likely to have a heart attack compared to those who don't have the sleep disorder.

The study conducted by an international team of researchers examined the connection between insomnia and heart attacks through data from more than one million adults with an average age of 52, from six countries. The research was taken from patients over an average of nine years.

Researchers also found that people who slept five or fewer hours had the highest chance of suffering a heart attack. Those with diabetes and insomnia had double the risk of having a heart attack, according to the data.

Doctors say an estimated 10% of Americans have some form of insomnia and it's more common in women.

Here are some ways to improve sleep, according to doctors: