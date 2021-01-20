States appeal for more coronavirus vaccine doses as the US death toll moves past 400,000

Health

State leaders are clamoring for more Covid-19 vaccine doses as newly inaugurated President Joe Biden takes office Wednesday with an eye toward changing approaches to the pandemic that has claimed 400,000 lives in the US.

Some state officials say they aren’t seeing as many doses as the federal government reports distributing and demand for the vaccine is outpacing the supply. Georgia, for example, reports adequate staff, volunteers and infrastructure but not enough doses.

“We’ve been getting about 80,000 doses a week, and that’s not much for a state with 11 million people,” Georgia Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said Tuesday.

Biden, meanwhile, has signaled he intends to alter the federal government’s approach to the pandemic and public health in several ways, including by issuing an executive order mandating masks on federal property.

He also intends to restore a previously disbanded National Security Council office that would focus on pandemic preparedness and to stop the previous administration’s process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization, one of his aides has said.

Biden takes office just a day after the country surpassed 400,000 recorded deaths for the pandemic.

Across the country, hospitalizations and daily new cases and deaths have been dipping, though experts have warned that more-transmissible virus variants, including one first seen in the UK, could send cases surging again:

• Cases: The nation averaged 250,052 new coronavirus cases a day over the past week as of Tuesday, down 19% from the previous week but still nearly three times the country’s peak average last summer, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

• Hospitalizations: 123,820 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals on Tuesday — a number that has dipped five consecutive days for the first time since late September, according to COVID Tracking Project data.

However, this is not far from the pandemic peak of more than 132,400 recorded just two weeks ago, and some hospitals have long been struggling to tend to all their patients, with some diverting them to other facilities or treating them in hallways or ambulances.

• Deaths: The country has averaged 2,989 deaths a day over the past week, down 10% from the week prior, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Officials say they need more vaccines

Across the US, more than 13.5 million people have received at least the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and about 2 million of those have received a second dose, according to CDC data last updated Tuesday morning.

But state and local officials are worried the supply will not be enough to continue the momentum.

San Francisco’s Department of Public Health announced its supply will be exhausted by Thursday if there isn’t an additional allotment. New York City is set to run out by the same day, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

“If we don’t get more vaccine quickly, we will have to cancel appointments,” de Blasio said.

Due to their low vaccine supplies, Baptist Health South Florida has canceled all vaccination appointments for anyone scheduled to receive a first dose beginning Wednesday.

Will the vaccines protect against the variant?

Experts have warned that while a coronavirus variant first identified in the UK does not appear to be more deadly, it is more easily transmissible. So far, more than 120 cases have been identified in 20 states, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other variants have been found as well, including two in Brazil. Another has shown up in California, but it’s not known whether it is contributing to renewed spread there.

A new study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, suggests someone might be able to get infected with one of the new variants of the coronavirus even if they’ve had Covid-19 before or have been vaccinated.

But other experts are confident the vaccines will protect against the variant.

“The efficacy of the vaccine is so good and so high that we have a little bit of a cushion,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, incoming director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told JAMA editor in chief Howard Bauchner on Tuesday.

With a starting point of about 95% efficacy, Walensky said that even if the vaccines are slightly less effective against new variants, they will still be more effective than most vaccines.

“It’s going to work against the variant,” she said. “Will it be 95%? Maybe. Will it be 70%? Maybe. But our flu vaccines aren’t 75% effective every year and we still get them.”