Drugs recalled after ‘mix-up’ packages depression medication and erectile dysfunction drug together

Parmaceutical distributor AvKare is voluntarily recalling 100mg sildenafil tablets and 100mg trazodone tablets due to a “product mix-up,” the company announced Wednesday. The tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in Viagra, which is used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Trazodone is used to treat major depressive disorder.

Unintentional consumption of sildenafil can pose serious health risks for those with underlying health issues, such as lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels for those taking prescriptions containing nitrates.

Unintentional intake of trazodone can results in sedation, dizziness, constipation and blurred vision. So far, AvKare said, it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The lots that are being recalled are sildenafil 100 mg tablet Lot 36884 with an expiration date of 03/2022 and trazodone hydrochloride 100 mg tablet lot 36783 with an expiration date of 06/2022.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993 Monday- Friday (8am — 4pm CST).