Texas coronavirus cases top 1,300 from child care facilities alone

Health

As parents nationwide wonder if it’s safe to send kids back to day care, Texas is grappling with a surge of Covid-19 cases from child care centers.

At least 1,335 people have tested positive from child care facilities in Texas, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday, citing figures from Friday.

Of those infected, 894 were staff members and 441 were children. The cases came from 883 child care facilities that are open in the state, DHHS said.

The new cases mark a significant increase from June 15, when there were 210 reported cases from 177 facilities — including 141 staff members and 69 children.

On May 15, Texas reported a total of 59 cases from 53 child care facilities. At that time, 36 staff members and 23 children were infected.

As of Monday, 12,220 child care facilities are open throughout the state.

Texas, along with 31 other states, is dealing with a new influx of coronavirus cases — leaving many states, school districts and parents in limbo about when or whether students will return to schools this fall.