Colorado Wildland Fire & Incident Management Academy returns to Adam State

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO)--The Upper Arkansas Valley Wildfire Foundation returns for the sixth time to Alamosa to host its week-long Colorado Wildland Fire & Incident Management Academy (CWFIMA).

Over 400 students from 18 states will participate in the 24-course program for all things related to fire mitigation including incident management, wildland fire, and leadership.

The 2023 Summer Program will run from Monday, June 5, and will end Friday, June 9.

Residents, visitors, and communities surrounding Adam State University are being alerted to expect fire agency vehicles and personnel in the area ahead of the CWFIMA.

A part of the Academy’s return comes its Firefighter Benefit Fund Golf Tournament which is set to begin today, Monday, June 5, at Cattails Golf Course.

The CWFIMA is a non-profit organization that is committed to providing quality and affordable training.

The nationally recognized wildland fire Academy is one of the largest wildland fire and incident management training events in the United States.

Students who attend will be gaining operational and incident command knowledge and experience prior to the start of the 2023 summer fire season.

For more information about the Academy or course offerings you can visit the CWFIMA website by clicking here.