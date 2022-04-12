Former Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy facing more felony charges for threatening to kill citizens in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office fired Deputy Mark Bisset Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill citizens on a Florissant property.

Bisset is now facing eight charges, six of them felonies. He's facing four felony menacing counts, one count of felony armed burglary, one count of felony trespassing, one count of misdemeanor no-injury child abuse, and one misdemeanor count of prohibited use of a firearm.

It's unclear what Bisset's relationship is to the people who live on the property, but court documents released by the Teller County Sheriff's Office allege that he came onto someone else's property "on a Four-Wheeler with two beers in his shirt pocket and a revolver in a holster on his hip."

The former deputy allegedly told the man that he was a Green Beret, a deputy for Teller County, and could "kick anyone's a**." The man told law enforcement that Bisset also seemed to be intoxicated. The man who owned the property called 911.

He called 911 again roughly 40 minutes later, reporting that Bisset returned to his property on foot, "holding an assault-style rifle," telling the man, "open the door, or I will kill you."

The man told law enforcement that he opened the door and Bisset forced his way into his home, saying Bisset was holding the rifle in a "low ready" position during the entire encounter.

Other people inside the home at the time told law enforcement they were afraid for their safety. One of the people inside the home reported that Bisset insulted him for a few minutes and told him that if he stepped outside the home, he would shoot him.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office released this statement following Bisset's arrest: