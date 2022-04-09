Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy fired, arrested following burglary, menacing allegations

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office posted on social media Saturday that they fired Deputy Mark Bisset after his arrest Saturday morning.

Bisset is charged with felony burglary, menacing, and criminal trespass, along with misdemeanor child abuse and prohibited use of a weapon.

Court documents released by the Teller County Sheriff's Office document his arrest. They allege that Bisset came onto someone else's property "on a Four-Wheeler with two beers in his shirt pocket and a revolver in a hoister on his hip." The former deputy allegedly told the man that he was a Green Beret, a deputy for Teller County, and could "kick anyone's a**." He also appeared visibly intoxicated, according to the court documents. The man who owned the property called 911.

That man called 911 again 40 minutes later when Bisset returned to his property on foot, "holding an assault style rifle," telling the man, "open the door or I will kill you." The man told law enforcement that he opened the door and Bisset forced his way into his home, saying Bisset was holding the rifle in a "low ready" position during the entire encounter.

Other people inside the home at the time told law enforcement they were afraid for their safety. One of the people inside the home reported that Bisset insulted him for a few minutes and told him that if he stepped outside the home, he would shoot him.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office released this statement following Bisset's arrest: "Deputy Mark Bisset was arrested this morning and is charged with burglary, felony menacing and trespassing. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate or condone this type of behavior. This in no way reflects on the mission, integrity and dedication of its employees. This was a decision that Mr. Bisset made alone and off duty. This decision was not conducted under the authority of a peace officer, and was again his personal decision. Effective immediately Mr. Bisset has been terminated and is no longer an employee with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office."