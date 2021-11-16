Colorado Springs Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who seriously injured bicyclist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are asking for help finding the driver of a pick-up truck who they believe hit and seriously injured a bicyclist at the intersection of San Miguel Street and El Paso Street on Friday night.

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

Police said the bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the pick-up truck driver fled the scene before police got there.

Witness reports and evidence lead police to believe the suspect was driving a silver 2001-2004 model 4-door Dodge Dakota Quad-Cab pick-up truck with a ladder rack. Police also believe the truck would be damaged on the front left corner and would likely have a broken left headlight.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you'd like to stay anonymous, you can also contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.