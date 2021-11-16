Skip to Content
El Paso County Crime
By
today at 11:47 AM
Published 10:35 AM

Colorado Springs Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who seriously injured bicyclist

Surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the scene northbound on El Paso Street.
CSPD
Surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the scene northbound on El Paso Street.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are asking for help finding the driver of a pick-up truck who they believe hit and seriously injured a bicyclist at the intersection of San Miguel Street and El Paso Street on Friday night.

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

Police said the bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the pick-up truck driver fled the scene before police got there.

Witness reports and evidence lead police to believe the suspect was driving a silver 2001-2004 model 4-door Dodge Dakota Quad-Cab pick-up truck with a ladder rack. Police also believe the truck would be damaged on the front left corner and would likely have a broken left headlight.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you'd like to stay anonymous, you can also contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

El Paso County Crime
Author Profile Photo

Sydnee Stelle

Sydnee is an MMJ for KRDO NewsChannel 13. You can learn more about her here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content