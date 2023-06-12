Heavy police presence around North Elizabeth in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Pueblo residents are being asked to avoid the area between Patty Drive to Fortino Boulevard on reports of heavy police activity.
The Pueblo Police Department tweeted a statement at around 1:08 p.m. stating police were dealing with a barricaded suspect in the area of the 4300 block of North Elizabeth.
AVOID THE AREA— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) June 12, 2023
Police are dealing with a barricaded suspect. We will update our community when the situation has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/waSPkcNK7h
Residents will be notified of an update when the situation has been resolved.
This is a developing story as further information is released.