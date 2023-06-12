Heavy police presence around North Elizabeth in Pueblo

Skip to Content
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Pueblo residents are being asked to avoid the area between Patty Drive to Fortino Boulevard on reports of heavy police activity. 

The Pueblo Police Department tweeted a statement at around 1:08 p.m. stating police were dealing with a barricaded suspect in the area of the 4300 block of North Elizabeth. 

Residents will be notified of an update when the situation has been resolved.

This is a developing story as further information is released.

