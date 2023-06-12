Heavy police presence around North Elizabeth in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Pueblo residents are being asked to avoid the area between Patty Drive to Fortino Boulevard on reports of heavy police activity.

The Pueblo Police Department tweeted a statement at around 1:08 p.m. stating police were dealing with a barricaded suspect in the area of the 4300 block of North Elizabeth.

Please avoid the area of the 4300 block of North Elizabeth between the intersections of (Patty Drive to Fortino Boulevard).

Residents will be notified of an update when the situation has been resolved.

This is a developing story as further information is released.