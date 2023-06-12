Skip to Content
Crime

Barricaded suspect now in Pueblo Police custody after hours-long standoff

June 12, 2023
KRDO
June 12, 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - One person was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

At 1:08 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department announced officers were dealing with a barricaded suspect in the 4300 block of N. Elizabeth.

People were asked to avoid that area and the intersections of Patty Dr. and Fortino Blvd.

At 4:22 p.m., PPD said the situation had been resolved and one person was taken into custody.

Police have yet to release further information on the situation.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Barbara Fox

