Traffic crash involving juvenile riding scooter now under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a traffic crash involving a motor vehicle that hit a juvenile riding a scooter. 

CSPD were dispatched to the intersection of Overton and Michigan on Tuesday, April 11, around 7:12 in the morning, on reports of a motor vehicle hitting a pedestrian. 

Arriving upon the scene, officers determined the pedestrian was a juvenile who sustained serious bodily injuries and was transported to the hospital. 

The Major Crash Team (MCT) was notified and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. 

As of now, no further information has been released regarding this case.

More updates as details become available. 

