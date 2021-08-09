Pre-trial hearings start for Barry Morphew, accused of killing his wife Suzanne on Mother’s Day

Crime

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday is the first opportunity for prosecutors to convince a judge that Barry Morphew murdered his wife, Suzanne, on Mother's Day of 2020 in Salida.

Barry faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, in his wife's death. Barry claims Suzanne went on a bike ride on May 10, 2020, and never returned. He posted a video online a week later pleading for her to return safely.

Her body has yet to be found.

Police took Barry into custody in May of 2021, almost exactly one year after his wife's disappearance.

In Monday morning's hearing, prosecutors questioned Commander Alexander Walker with the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Walker told the court he began investigating after a fellow deputy advised he get in touch with a neighbor of Suzanne's about her disappearance since 5:30 p.m. on Mother's Day.

First, Walker explained he tried calling Barry but wasn't able to reach him. He said the couple's daughter, Mallory, tried wishing Suzanne "Happy Mother's day" over text but didn't get a reply.

It wasn't until 7 p.m. when Walker said he was able to get in touch with Barry.

Walker then testified that deputies found Suzanne's bike on the side of the road near CR-225 and Highway 50.

The prosecution played body camera footage of the deputies finding the bike. According to Walker, the bike was found sideways on a steep hill. The bike wasn't damaged, but Walker said it appeared as though the bike had been thrown over the side of the hill. He said that area wasn't near any trail and it was in rough terrain.

Additionally, Walker said there were no skid marks in the area and there wasn't any blood on or near the bike.

Walker also said he spoke to a neighbor, Miles Harden. Their conversation was captured on body camera footage. Harden told Walker he went out around 6 p.m. to look for Suzanne on the day she went missing. After checking nearby trails, he was unable to find her. Harden said that Suzanne wasn't known to go up on the trail where her bike was found because the terrain was so rough. He told Walker she normally goes down a road straight across the highway.

When asked if Suzanne and Barry had problems, Hardin told Walker they had "normal husband and wife type problems." He also mentioned that Barry was in Denver for work.

The prosecution played body camera footage of when they told Barry they had Suzanne's bike. In the video, Barry asked deputies where the bike was found and said she bikes every day. He also asked if deputies saw any cats on the road where the bike was found, they told him no.

At that time, Barry said he wasn't sure if Suzanne had maybe lost control or became tired and fell over the edge of the road. Walker described Berry as "emotional" while being told this information.

Barry told deputies the day she went missing he left town for work around 5 a.m. When he left, Barry claimed she was "sound asleep."

Suzanne's helmet was found a few days after she went missing, almost a mile away from where her bike was found. There was no damage to her helmet.

The day after she went missing, Walker testified that he spoke to Barry about his relationship with his wife. Barry told him that "Suzanne was his angel since they were 17 years old" and they had been married for 32 years.

Walker said Barry told him"they loved each other to death." Barry told Walker he didn't call the police after not hearing from Suzanne because she bikes regularly.

Barry then told deputies that a mountain lion attack was possible, or that he was scared someone may have picked her up.

Walker said Barry told deputies that he and Suzanne had spats about him working too much and that he didn't like that she was taking medication, but they always made up. Barry also asked for a plan for searches for Suzanne.

Additionally, Walker said Barry didn't protest when crime scene investigators showed up to investigate his home and truck, saying they were welcome to search. He also mentioned that Suzanne had started cleaning the house that day because their daughters were planning to bring a friend over to stay. The sheets were stripped on one of his daughter's beds.

Crime scene investigators never found any of Suzanne's blood throughout the investigation.

KRDO is following Monday's hearing through ABC affiliate reporter Carol McKinley. Follow her updates below: