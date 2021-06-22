Colorado Parks and Wildlife looking for information on poached elk near Leadville

Crime

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for information regarding a poaching that happened near Beaver Lake Estates.

According to CPW, an elk was poached outside of Leadville between June 16 and 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local CPW office or report it anonymously to Operation Game Thief by calling 1-877-265-6648. A reward of $500 is offered for information on cases involving big game or endangered species.