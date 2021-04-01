Colorado Springs police investigating armed home invasion

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police are investigating an armed home invasion that happened early Thursday.

Around 2 Thursday morning, police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Charleston Drive for reports of a home invasion.

According to police, the suspect forced entry into the home and robbed the people living there at gunpoint. The suspect then left the home with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect has been identified, but they have not been arrested.