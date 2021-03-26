One man arrested after fight, stabbing at Colorado Springs Walmart

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One man is in custody after a reported fight and stabbing at a Colorado Springs Walmart.

Police were called to the Walmart on North Union Boulevard around 6 p.m. Thursday for reports of three men fighting in the parking lot. During the fight, police said one man suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to his right shoulder. That man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released. Another man, Jarvis Wynne, was arrested for his role in the fight.

During the same call, a Colorado Springs police cruiser caught fire in the same parking lot.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was able to put the fire out and no other property was damaged. Police said the cruiser fire and the fight were separate incidents.