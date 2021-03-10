Colorado Springs police investigate crash that shutdown part of I-25 overnight

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Part of southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs is still closed after a single vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Police data shows the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday near the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass. Police said a BMW sedan lost control and hit a guardrail on the left side of the road, crossed the road and hit the median barrier, then went back across the road and into a ditch.

The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries and later arrested for driving under the influence and vehicular assault. The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Major Crash Team is still investigating the crash.