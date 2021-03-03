Two dead, one hurt in eastern El Paso County shooting

Crime

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Two people are dead and another is hurt after what the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is calling a murder-suicide in the eastern part of the county.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said deputies were called to the 5700 block of North Curtis Road southeast of Falcon around 6:15 Tuesday night for reports of a shooting.

When deputies got there, they found two people dead inside a home. Another person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. It's not clear how severe those injuries were or what caused them.

The sheriff's office said its Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting as a domestic violence incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Tip Line at (719)520-6666.