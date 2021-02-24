Cañon City father to be sentenced in toddlers death

Crime

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Cañon City father is set to be sentenced Wednesday in Fremont County court for the death of his toddler.

Isaac Bullard pleaded guilty in Oct. 2020 to vehicular homicide-reckless driving in the death of his son Jesse. Police said Bullard ran over Jesse with his truck while backing out of the driveway. Bullard then returned home 10 minutes later to find Jesse's body. Bullard admitted to police that he had taken a "dab" of cannabis concentrate in the morning hours before the accident happened.

Bullard's sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Fremont County.