Colorado Springs police investigating strong-armed robbery

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a reported strong-arm robbery on North Academy Boulevard.

Police went to a Diamond Shamrock in the 4200 block of North Academy around 7:15 Wednesday night for a panic alarm. A clerk told officers three suspects walked in threatening them by mention of a deadly weapon.

The suspects then stole money from the cash register and merchandise from the store before taking off in an unknown direction.

The store clerk was not hurt in the robbery.