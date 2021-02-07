Man shot in Colorado Springs during carjacking

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSPD says a man was shot during a carjacking in southeast Colorado Springs, early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:00 am, at the Antero Apartments, at 1432 Sandalwood Dr., in Colorado Springs. they said upon their arrival, they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators said they believe the victim was shot during a struggle for his vehicle. After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

At this time, no information about the suspects or the stolen vehicle has been released by police. We will update this article when we receive any additional details about the incident.