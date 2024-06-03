Coronado pitcher Trey Gregory-Alford named Colorado Gatorade Player of the year

Trey Gregory-Alford, a senior at Coronado, has been named Colorado's Gatorade Player of the Year, it was announced on Monday.

Gregory-Alford is the first Gatorade Colorado Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Coronado High School, the third honoree from Coronado in any sport, and the school's first since 2008-09.

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Gregory-Alford as Colorado’s best high school baseball player. From CEOs and coaches to star athletes, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport, touting an all-star group of alumni that includes Gary Sheffield (1985-86, Hillsborough High School, Fla.), Alex Rodriguez (1992-93, Westminster Christian School, Fla.), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas) and Max Clark (2022-23, 2021-22 & 2020-21, Franklin Community High School, Ind.).

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior right-handed pitcher and first baseman led the Cougars to a 13-11 record and a berth in the 4A regional semifinals this past season. Gregory-Alford batted .492 with 34 RBI, seven home runs and 26 runs scored. He also compiled a 2-0 record on the mound with one save and 94 strikeouts in 45.1 innings pitched, averaging 2.07 strikeouts per inning.

Gregory-Alford has volunteered locally with the Cougars Care program at Coronado helping families in need and at Jackson Elementary School’s track and field day. He also has donated his time to the Black Educators Network Literacy Conference at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. “As a team pitching against Trey, we tried to mix up what we were throwing at him over these last two seasons, and nothing seemed to work,” said Max Cupp, head coach at Harrison High School. “No matter what we threw, he hit the ball hard. He was a good enough hitter that he was the only guy that we intentionally walked this year, and we did it twice with him.”

Gregory-Alford has maintained a 3.08 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of Virginia this fall, but is projected as an early round selection in July’s Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.