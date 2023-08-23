Randy Gradishar is a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

It's a phone call Randy Gradishar waited 35 years for, "My jaw actually dropped when he gave me the news that I was chosen to be going in as a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame," says former Broncos linebacker, Randy Gradishar.

The 71 year old has come close to becoming a Hall of Famer a handful of times, but he says he had to remain patient, "God's timing, that's why I had to wait 35 years, I don't know but that's how long it took for me to get in and really makes today a very, very special day for sure," says Gradishar.

There were days where he didn't think this special day was going to happen, "Eventually, you say, what the heck is going on? You know, why is it taking them so long to do this?" says Gradishar.

It took a long time, but for Gradishar, it was worth the wait, "It didn't happen for 30 something years, but it finally did. As an individual ballplayer or being part of a team. I'm just glad that I get to finally represent Orange Crush Defense," says Gradishar.