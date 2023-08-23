Skip to Content
Colorado Springs

Randy Gradishar is a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

By
Published 8:30 PM

It's a phone call Randy Gradishar waited 35 years for, "My jaw actually dropped when he gave me the news that I was chosen to be going in as a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame," says former Broncos linebacker, Randy Gradishar.

The 71 year old has come close to becoming a Hall of Famer a handful of times, but he says he had to remain patient, "God's timing, that's why I had to wait 35 years, I don't know but that's how long it took for me to get in and really makes today a very, very special day for sure," says Gradishar.

There were days where he didn't think this special day was going to happen, "Eventually, you say, what the heck is going on? You know, why is it taking them so long to do this?" says Gradishar.

It took a long time, but for Gradishar, it was worth the wait, "It didn't happen for 30 something years, but it finally did. As an individual ballplayer or being part of a team. I'm just glad that I get to finally represent Orange Crush Defense," says Gradishar.

Article Topic Follows: Colorado Springs

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content