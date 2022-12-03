Candlelight vigil held for Raymond Green Vance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO)-- On Saturday, family, friends, and members of the Colorado Springs community gathered to celebrate the life of 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance, who died in the Club Q mass shooting.

The funeral service was private, however, a dove release and candlelight vigil were open to the public. Both events were held at Swan Law Funeral Directors.

Green Vance's girlfriend, Kassy Fierro, said a final goodbye.

"I'm so happy you're not in pain anymore. I'm blessed to have known you. I'm glad you're at peace," said Fierro.

KRDO was provided the following statement from Vance's family last week.

On November 19th, 2022, Raymond Green Vance went to Club Q to enjoy a show with his longtime girlfriend, her parents, and her parents' friends; they were celebrating a birthday. The 22-year-old had never been to that nightclub before, and although he is supportive of the LGBTQ community, he himself is not a member of it. Unfortunately, he never left the club. Raymond was the victim of a man who unleashed terror on innocent people out with family and friends. His own family and friends are completely devastated by the sudden loss of a son, grandson, brother, nephew, and cousin loved by so many. Raymond was a kind, selfless young adult with his entire life ahead of him. His closest friend describes him as gifted, one-of-a-kind, and willing to go out of his way to help anyone. He had just gotten a new job at a Colorado Springs FedEx distribution center, and was thrilled to have received his first paycheck. He couldn't wait to save enough money to get his own apartment, but in the meantime he lived with his mother and younger brother who adored him. Raymond was born in Chicago (and has siblings who still reside there) but spent his entire life in Colorado Springs. He was a 2018 graduate of Sand Creek High School where his mother describes him as a popular, well-liked young man who never got into any trouble and had plenty of friends. Raymond spent most of his spare time with his girlfriend (whom he had been with since middle school) and playing video games, which were his favorite hobby and something he hoped to turn into an online career. Raymond grew up surrounded by cousins whom he was very close with, and they and the rest of his tight-knit family are still trying to come to terms with the fact he is gone. His absence will leave irreparable heartbreak in countless lives. Right now the Vance family respectfully requests privacy as they grieve. Raymond will be missed unbearably. The Family of Raymond Green Vance

Vance's family is asking for privacy as they mourn their loss. They said he will be missed unbearably.