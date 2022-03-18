Colorado Springs tattoo shop raises money for man in need of kidney transplant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Justin Alvear is on the precipice of undergoing lifesaving medical treatment, the only thing preventing him back is the cost. Now, a Colorado Springs tattoo shop is stepping up to try and help.

Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., Timeless Body Art Tattoos is offering $100 tattoos with 30 designs to choose from. All of the proceeds will go towards the Alvear who desperately needs a kidney transplant.

Timeless Body Art Tattoos says the day is walk-in only, first come first served, and while there may be a wait, they'll be taking down names and numbers to call people when their slot is free.

According to his family, he's been medically approved for the procedure but is still in need of the funds to afford it.

To learn more about Alvear's fight for a kidney, click here

Timeless Body Art Tattoos is at 23 E Kiowa St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904.