El Paso County lags behind state in vaccinations for seniors over 70

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Governor Jared Polis touts the success of Colorado's February goal of getting 70% of people over 70 vaccinated, El Paso County is falling behind.

A release from El Paso County Public Health shows that in the county, vaccines have only been administered to 56% of seniors over 70 years old.

In February, 13 Investigates revealed that El Paso County was given far fewer than their fair share of doses. Since then, the state tried to make up for the discrepancy by sending 25,000 more doses to the county. Still, the numbers lag. It appears the rate of those over 70 getting vaccinated in El Paso County is also slowing from February.

On Tuesday, El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, Jr., who serves District 4, said he's pushing for answers from the state.

"I'm asking for an investigation into CDPHE, addressing, identifying what is the issue, they have not been transparent in their distribution policy and metrics and I ask that they publish that," Commissioner Gonzalez said.

KRDO reached out to CDPHE about this and at the time of this article have not heard back.

We then reached out to El Paso County Public Health for their response to the county's numbers falling behind, they responded with the following statement: