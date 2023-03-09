Skip to Content
Colorado leads the way with one of the highest numbers of women in management

Bureau of Labor Statistics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In honor of Women's History Month, new data from the career database Zippia revealed the top states that are the most and least progressive when it comes to women in management.

According to the report, Colorado is one of the top states where you're more likely to find a woman in a management position. Records show it holds the third-highest number of female bosses. 

States where you’re most likely to have a female boss are:  

  • Massachusetts - 58%
  • Maryland - 58%
  • Colorado - 54%
  • Vermont - 53%
  • New Jersey - 53%

States with the least women in management are:  

  • Nevada - 38%
  • Mississippi - 40%
  • South Carolina - 41%
  • Idaho - 41%
  • Oklahoma - 41%

While women represent nearly 60% of the US workforce, only 35% hold senior leadership positions. 

According to the data, the percentage of women in management has only risen by 2% in the last decade.

