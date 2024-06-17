Central African Republic faces increased rebel activity and spillover from Sudan war, UN experts say

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say activities of armed groups in the volatile Central African Republic have increased, complicating a security landscape that has seen a spillover of the conflict in neighboring Sudan. The panel of experts cite confirmed reports of air raids by the Sudanese military around border areas and of fighters from the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces crossing over to recruit from armed groups in the Central African Republic. The experts monitor sanctions on mercenaries and armed groups in the Central African Republic. Their new report says the U.N. registered almost 10,700 Sudanese refugees who fled across the border by late March.

