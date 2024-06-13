You don’t think corn dogs are haute cuisine? These chefs, using alligator sausage, beg to differ.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The chefs heading Team USA at an international food competition this week in New Orleans are incorporating flavors of their native California in dishes featuring New Orleans regional ingredients. The team is led by Stefani De Palma, who helped the San Diego restaurant Addison earn a three-star rating in the Michelin Guide. Her assistant is Bradley Waddle a 22-year-old who has worked for famous California chef, Thomas Keller. Among their creations at the Bocuse d’Or Americas competition this week is what De Palma called a California Celebration of Louisiana shellfish. Also: a “refined” corn dog with alligator sausage encrusted with a batter of buttermilk, grits and corn meal.

By STEPHEN SMITH and KEVIN McGILL Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.