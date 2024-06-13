Trump endorses former Maryland governor Larry Hogan’s Senate bid

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan, one of former President Donald Trump’s fiercest critics in the GOP, has received Trump’s endorsement in his Maryland Senate bid. In an interview on Fox News, Trump said he’d like to see Hogan win. He also said he believes Hogan “has a good chance to win.” The Maryland race could determine control of the Senate, a point Trump noted in the interview. Hogan is trying to become the first Republican in more than 40 years to win a Senate seat in Maryland, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2-1 ratio statewide.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.