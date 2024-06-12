South Carolina man pleads guilty in federal court to fatally shooting Virginia police officer

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the shooting death of a police officer in southwest Virginia in 2021. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Donivan White of Cross, South Carolina, had already pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in state court. On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to federal counts including drug charges and causing the death of a person with a firearm. The plea requires the judge to sentence White to a term of 40 to 100 years. His previous plea deal also calls for a sentence of 40 to 100 years. In court papers, White admitted that he shot Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.

