Mexico expedition sights only 6 to 8 vaquita porpoises, the most endangered marine mammal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Only 6 to 8 of Mexico’s critically endangered vaquita marina porpoises were sighted this year in the Gulf California. But researchers suggested Tuesday that some of the few remaining vaquitas _ the world’s most endangered marine mammal _ may have moved elsewhere in the Gulf, the only place in the world where they live. Last year, experts estimate they saw from 10 to 13 during nearly two weeks of sailing in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez. But this year, the conservation group Sea Shepherd said an expedition May 5-26, only saw a half dozen, though the search was not as extensive. And no baby vaquitas were seen this year.

