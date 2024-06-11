Lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas school voucher program created by 2023 law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed challenging an Arkansas school voucher program as unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed in Friday in state court seeks to halt the program. The voucher program was contained in an education overhaul signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders last year. The four residents who filed the lawsuit said the measure violates the state constitution by diverting public money intended for schools. Up to 14,000 students are expected to participate in the voucher program this coming year. The state attorney general’s office said it looked forward to successfully defending the voucher law, while a spokesperson for Sanders didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

