Wyoming pass landslide brings mountain-sized headache to commuting tourist town workers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A landslide has wiped out a vital two-lane road in western Wyoming. It’s causing a mountain of headaches for thousands of commuting tourist town workers at the outset of the Yellowstone region’s busy summer season. Wyoming Highway 22 is expected to remain closed for weeks after the landslide Saturday. The route isn’t vital for getting into Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks but is crucial to commuters who work in pricey Jackson and live in more affordable eastern Idaho. The workers are facing an extra hour or two of extra driving time each way to get to Jackson and back.

