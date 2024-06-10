Judge strikes paragraph from Trump classified docs indictment but denies request to dismiss charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump and two of his associates has struck a paragraph from the indictment but denied a defense request to dismiss some of the charges. The paragraph concerns allegations that Trump, in 2021 while no longer president, showed a classified map of a foreign country to a representative of his political action committee while discussing a military operation that he said was not going well. Though she struck the paragraph, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied a defense request to dismiss actual charges in the indictment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.