Wisconsin Republican leader Robin Vos says recall petition effort against him failed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has challenged signatures on petitions filed seeking an election to recall him from office. He said Friday that there were not enough valid signatures. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has until June 28 to determine whether there are enough to trigger a recall election. The panel rejected the first attempt for not having enough valid signatures. Vos is being targeted by supporters of former President Donald Trump. They submitted more than 9,000 signatures May 28. They need 6,850 valid signatures to force a recall election. Vos says he found thousands of invalid signatures.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.