Man who escaped Oregon hospital while shackled and had to be rescued from muddy pond sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who escaped from Oregon’s state psychiatric hospital while fully shackled and was later found floundering in a muddy pond has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said it reached a plea deal involving multiple cases with Christopher Pray. He pleaded guilty on Monday to charges including manslaughter, attempted murder and assault. Last summer, Pray escaped from the Oregon State Hospital while he was shackled and handcuffed by driving off in a van he was being transported in. Authorities then found him and rescued him from a muddy pond where he had gotten stuck. Pray’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

