Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey to seek independent reelection bid amid federal corruption trial
By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey has filed to run for reelection as an independent even as he is on trial on federal bribery charges. The 70-year-old Democrat had said earlier that he would not seek the Democratic nomination to a fourth term. The political stakes are high, given the Democrats’ narrow control in the Senate. Menendez was charged last year by federal prosecutors in New York along with his wife and three associates of running a scheme in which Menendez promised to use his office to help the businessmen in return for goods and money.