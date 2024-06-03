IRS sues Ohio doctor whose views on COVID-19 vaccinations drew complaints

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio doctor who drew national attention when she claimed COVID-19 vaccines made people magnetic is being sued by the federal government. The IRS says she hasn’t paid nearly $650,000 in federal taxes and late fees. The lawsuit filed last month claims Sherri Tenpenny didn’t pay taxes in 2001, 2012 and 2013. Tenpenny, an osteopathic doctor, has been licensed in Ohio since 1984. She told Cleveland.com that she’s tried to settle the tax dispute several times and claims the agency has targeted and harassed her. The lawsuit alleges Tenpenny owes $646,929 overall, most of it late fees and penalties.

