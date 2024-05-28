Almost 2 months after embassy raid, Ecuador is ‘ready’ to talk with Mexico and reach solution

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — It’s been almost two months since police raided the Mexican embassy in Ecuador’s capital. Now, the South American country’s government wants to re-establish communication with officials in Mexico and reach a solution to the diplomatic rift that followed the extraordinarily unusual use of force. Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday said her country is “ready” for dialogue with Mexican officials with the only nonnegotiable mater being the release from prison of Ecuador’s former Vice President Jorge Glas, who was the target of the April 5 raid. Sommerfeld says Ecuador already accepted Mexico’s request for a third country to “help as a diplomatic communication channel.”

