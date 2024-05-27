Hungary’s five-time Prime Minister Orbán is facing a new serious contender in upcoming EU elections

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A rising political newcomer in Hungary is seeking to capitalize on a scandal that rocked the party of the country’s long-serving prime minister, Viktor Orbán, and a slumping economy to challenge the leader in upcoming European Union elections and beyond. Former Fidesz party member, Péter Magyar, has revitalized an inactive party and in only a few weeks, polls show he has garnered around 25% of likely voters for the June elections. Whether he can win remains to be seen as polls also show Orbán’s party is still expected to outperform opponents. Magyar says in the upcoming vote is a “prelude” to his planned run in the 2026 Hungarian national elections.

