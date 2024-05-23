Fate of lawsuit filed by Black Texas student punished over hairstyle in hands of federal judge

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has not issued an immediate ruling after hearing legal arguments over whether to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Black high school student in Texas over his hairstyle. The student, Darryl George, has alleged racial and gender discrimination over his monthslong punishment by his Houston area school district for refusing to change his hairstyle. George wears his hair in tied and twisted locs on top of his head. His school district, Barbers Hill, says the length of his hair violates its dress code. George and his mother sued the school district as well as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Kex Paxton.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.