Tennessee, Delaware to become first states to offer free diapers for Medicaid families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will soon become the first state in the country to offer free diapers to families enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program after receiving federal approval, state officials have confirmed. Similarly, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also approved extending a pilot program in Delaware that provides free diapers and wipes to postpartum parents for the first three months after giving birth. The recent approvals in both Delaware and Tennessee come as public health advocates that families are increasingly struggling to afford enough diapers for their children. On average, newborn babies can require eight to 10 diapers a day, or around 300 a month. Toddlers can use around 150 diapers a month.

