Nevada can start tabulating ballots earlier on Election Day for quicker results
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada election officials can start tabulating in-person Election Day votes as they come in, rather than waiting for polls to close. The recommendation from Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is meant to expedite results in a western swing state known for razor-thin margins. Counting ballots often takes days to complete. Aguilar cited state law in making the recommendations that also include tabulating mail ballots as early voting is underway. The recommendations recently outlined to county election officials apply to both Nevada’s primary on June 11 and the November general election.