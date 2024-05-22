Mexico’s drought, heatwave and water shortage are so bad even police are blocking traffic in protest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s drought, heatwave and water shortages have gotten so bad that even police are blocking traffic in protest. In recent months, residents of some Mexico City neighborhoods have regularly taken to forming human chains to block boulevards to demand water. Normally, police seek to redirect traffic, but on Wednesday some police officers were themselves manning a protest blockade, near the capital’s iconic Independence Monument. The officers said their barracks hadn’t had water for a week, and that the bathrooms were unusable. In the midst of record temperatures and a severe drought, many buildings in the capital have to get water trucked in.

