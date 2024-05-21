Judge dismisses felony convictions of 5 retired military officers in US Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the felony convictions of five retired military officers who had admitted to accepting bribes from a Malaysian contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” in one of the Navy’s biggest corruption cases. The dismissals came at the request of the government — not the defense — citing prosecutorial errors. Four of them pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disclosing information on Tuesday, while U.S. Navy officer Stephen Shedd’s entire case was thrown out. Their defense lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.

