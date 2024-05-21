Former Trump adviser and ambassadors met with Netanyahu as Gaza war strains US-Israel ties
By ZEKE MILLER and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — An adviser and two ambassadors who served in the Trump administration have met with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials from the country. The officials who traveled to Israel for the meeting were former national security adviser Robert O’Brien and two former U.S. ambassadors to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland, respectively. The meeting on Tuesday happened as U.S.-Israel relations hit a low point over President Joe Biden’s decision to hold up the delivery of heavy bombs as the Gaza war rages on. Trump is the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee challenging Biden’s reelection.